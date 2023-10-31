OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

CM Naveen Patnaik Extends Best Wishes to Governor Raghubar Das for His Tenure in Odisha

Odisha Welcomes its New Governor, Shri Raghubar Das, in Grand Ceremony

By Odisha Diary bureau

In a grand swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court administered the oath of office to Shri Raghubar Das as the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha. The prestigious event was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and several dignitaries. Following the oath-taking, Shri Raghubar Das was accorded a Guard of Honour.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the newly appointed Governor and wished him a successful and productive tenure in Odisha.

