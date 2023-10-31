CM Naveen Patnaik Extends Best Wishes to Governor Raghubar Das for His Tenure in Odisha

In a grand swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court administered the oath of office to Shri Raghubar Das as the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha. The prestigious event was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and several dignitaries. Following the oath-taking, Shri Raghubar Das was accorded a Guard of Honour.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the newly appointed Governor and wished him a successful and productive tenure in Odisha.

Hon'ble Chief Justice of Orissa High Court administered oath to Shri Raghubar Das as Hon'ble Governor of Odisha in a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Hon'ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik and dignitaries. Later he was given a Guard of Honour.

ओड़िशा के राज्यपाल के रूप में पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ ली। माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी के निर्देश के आलोक में ओड़िशा राज्य के 26वें राज्यपाल के रूप में संघीय ढांचे को मजबूत करने के लिए पूरी तन्मयता और ईमानदारी से अपने कर्त्तव्य का निर्वाहन करूंगा।

।।जय जगन्नाथ।।… pic.twitter.com/2raWVETPBN — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) October 31, 2023