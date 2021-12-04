Odisha Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Ashok Chandra Panda says , a total of 6,970 beggars identified across state

Bhubaneswar : Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Ashok Chandra Panda today informed in state assembly that a total of 6,970 beggars have been identified in state , of which 4,128 male, 2,842 female beggars and no children beggars yet.

Besides, Cuttack district tops the list with 1,060 beggars, followed by 595 in Bargarh district, 545 in Ganjam, 502 in Bolangir, 447 in Sundargarh, 418 in Khurda, 363 in Kalahandi, 354 in Nuapada, 350 in Puri, 283 beggars are identified in Sonepur district, 222 in Koraput, 205 in Angul, 196 in Jajpur, 188 in Bhadrak, 183 in Nabarangpur, 176 in Rayagada, 164 in Mayurbhanj, 132 in Dhenkanal and 131 in Balasore, the Minister informed.