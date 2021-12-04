New doors of development of tribal brothers are being opened in the state through many schemes – Madhya Pradesh Governor Patel

New Delhi : “Puje na shaheed gaye to phir yah beej kahan se aayega, dharti ko maa kah kar, mitti mathe se kaun lagayega.” (If martyrs are not worshipped, then from where will this seed come, who will put soil on his forehead after addressing the Earth as mother.) With the utterance of these words, Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Jannayak Tantya Mama, a symbol of tribal pride and identity, on his sacrifice day in a memorial programme organised at Nehru Stadium, Indore today.

In the remembrance programme, Governor Shri Patel and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan worshipped the Gaurav Kalash Yatra organised in the memory of Jannayak Tantya Mama. They also paid respect to the descendants of Krantisurya Jannayak Tantya Mama and honoured them.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that he is feeling happy and proud to participate in the programme organised on the martyrdom day of the great leader of freedom movement Krantisurya Jannayak Tantya Mama. Governor Shri Patel thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for organising a grand programme to honour the memory and martyrdom of Jannayak Tantya Mama. He told that the Gaurav Kalash Yatra, dedicated to the sacrifice of Tantya Mama, came to Indore today after travelling thousands of kilometers. Lakhs of people participated in this yatra, which itself shows the popularity of Tantya Mama. He said that efforts are being made day and night by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the welfare and all-round development of the tribal community. New doors are being opened for the development of tribal brothers through many schemes by the Central and State Governments.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the British of even up to England were scared by the name of Tantya Mama. Tantya Mama, the leader of the freedom movement, took up arms against the atrocities against the poor. Today is the time to remember the tribal heroes like Tantya Mama who dedicated the last drop of their body’s blood for the country’s independence.

While making a big announcement in the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that “PESA Act” is being implemented in Madhya Pradesh from today. He himself read out the notification to the forest dwellers present in the programme and said that today this Act is being implemented in the state to empower the gram sabhas in the scheduled areas of the state under the provisions of the notification. He said that forest dwellers residing in the state, whose possession of forest rights before December 2006 has not been given yet, will be given forest rights pattas. For this, a campaign will be launched again in the state. No tribal will be deprived of their rights anymore.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no tribal will be harassed on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. Due to minor legal matters, you will not have to make rounds of the police and the court. He announced that all the pending minor cases against tribal people would be taken back.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced that the tribal brothers and sisters in the state, who do not have pucca house to live in, would be given land lease for construction of houses. No tribal brother will live on the soil of Madhya Pradesh without land or house. For this, the Madhya Pradesh government will implement the Mukhyanatri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojana.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that now the tribal brothers and sisters will not have to spend the whole day going to remote villages for ration, but under the “Ration Aapke Gram” scheme, ration will be delivered door-to-door in every village. Instead of government vehicles to transport ration, the vehicles for the tribal youths will be financed by the government from the bank.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that recruitment on one lakh backlog posts would be held to provide employment to the tribal youths. He said that under Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana loans up to Rs 50 lakh would be given to the youths for setting up industries. In this loan, the government will also give guarantees to the banks and will also provide a 3 percent subsidy on interest. He said that the youths of the state would become the youth who create employment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Narmada water is being supplied to the farmers for irrigation in all the districts of Indore division. In areas where water is not able to reach through canals, water will be supplied by digging wells under Kapildhara Yojana. Pipelines will be laid for drinking water in the tribal areas so that tap water can be supplied to the houses of the tribal sisters.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh government is running a campaign for the development of tribal brothers. In this, a campaign of freedom from exploitation will also be launched. Money lenders without license who have given loans at high interest to tribal brothers till August 5th, 2020 would be waived. If the poor are still harassed by the money lenders, strict action will be taken against them.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the State Government is running drug de-addiction campaign regularly. But the government will also give protection to the traditional liquor making work being done by the tribal community. He said that in the new excise policy, the liquor being made by the tribals would be allowed to be sold in the name of heritage liquor.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that CM Rise Schools would be opened in tribal areas to provide quality education to the students. Under the Akanksha scheme, the fees of the children who are selected in IIT, Medical and Law will be waived. Centres for counselling of tribal students will be opened in Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the work of taking the heroic stories of the tribes to the people on 75 years of independence is being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Your cooperation is expected to make this campaign a success.

During Jannayak Tantya Mama’s sacrifice day memorial programme, Governor Shri Patel and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan while naming the section/tehsil office of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) as “Krantisurya Jannayak Tantya Bhil Administrative Complex Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow)” did the virtual unveiling of the newly built complex and the foundation stone was also virtually laid for the development works approved by the tourism department for the upgradation of Patalpani area. The book based on the life of Tantya Mama published by Sahitya Academy was also released by Governor Shri Patel and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and ministers and other public representatives also danced on the tribal song sung by tribal artist Shri Anandilal Bhavel in the programme.

Culture and Tourism Minister Sushri Usha Thakur and Khajuraho MP and State BJP President Shri VD Sharma also addressed the programme. In-charge Minister of Home and Indore district Dr. Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, MP Shri Shankar Lalwani, MLAs, public representatives, administrative officers and a large number of people from the tribal community were present. Tribal Affairs Minister Sushri Meena Singh expressed gratitude.