Odisha Secretary, (5T) V K Pandian visited the project sites, reviewed the progress of ISBT at Baramunda, Affordable housing project, Jayadev Vihar-Patia Parallel Road

Bhubaneswar: As per direction of CM, Secretary, (5T) Sri V K Pandian today morning visited the project sites and reviewed the progress of ISBT at Baramunda, new road to connect CRPF square to Inst of Mathematics, Affordable housing project in CS Pur & Incubation tower, near Infocity.

The housing project with 2600 houses will have facilities like primary school, health centre, shopping & play area etc. Sri Pandian suggested that the allotment of the houses can be made soon so that the beneficiaries also can monitor the progress and quality of the construction.

Secretary PWD Sri Krishan Kumar, BMC Commissioner Sri Sanja K Singh, Spl Secretary to CM, Vineel Krishna, ED IDCO Sri Bhupendar Poonia and senior project officials were present during the site visit.