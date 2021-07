New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Odisha YouTuber Isak Munda in Mann Ki Baat .

Mr. Isaak Munda, living in a village in Sambalpur, Odisha, used to work as a daily wage labourer but now he has become an internet sensation. He is earning a lot of money from his YouTube channel.He is celebrating by mixing culture & cuisine and inspiring us all says PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme.