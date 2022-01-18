Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 302 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 302 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 11086 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th Jan

New Positive Cases: 11086

Of which 0-18 years: 1061

In quarantine: 6431

Local contacts: 4655

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 139

2. Balasore: 323

3. Bargarh: 125

4. Bhadrak: 132

5. Balangir: 300

6. Boudh: 83

7. Cuttack: 766

8. Deogarh: 53

9. Dhenkanal: 157

10. Gajapati: 93

11. Ganjam: 116

12. Jagatsinghpur: 273

13. Jajpur: 275

14. Jharsuguda: 132

15. Kalahandi: 253

16. Kandhamal: 51

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 223

19. Khurda: 3469

20. Koraput: 196

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 393

23. Nawarangpur: 137

24. Nayagarh: 149

25. Nuapada: 104

26. Puri: 188

27. Rayagada: 187

28. Sambalpur: 302

29. Sonepur: 153

30. Sundargarh: 1416

31. State Pool: 759

New recoveries: 5965

Cumulative tested: 26772561

Positive: 1155487

Recovered: 1066032

Active cases: 80914