Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 766 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 766 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 11086 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 17th Jan
New Positive Cases: 11086
Of which 0-18 years: 1061
In quarantine: 6431
Local contacts: 4655
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 139
2. Balasore: 323
3. Bargarh: 125
4. Bhadrak: 132
5. Balangir: 300
6. Boudh: 83
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 53
9. Dhenkanal: 157
10. Gajapati: 93
11. Ganjam: 116
12. Jagatsinghpur: 273
13. Jajpur: 275
14. Jharsuguda: 132
15. Kalahandi: 253
16. Kandhamal: 51
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 223
19. Khurda: 3469
20. Koraput: 196
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 393
23. Nawarangpur: 137
24. Nayagarh: 149
25. Nuapada: 104
26. Puri: 188
27. Rayagada: 187
28. Sambalpur: 302
29. Sonepur: 153
30. Sundargarh: 1416
31. State Pool: 759
New recoveries: 5965
Cumulative tested: 26772561
Positive: 1155487
Recovered: 1066032
Active cases: 80914