Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 28 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 28 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,957 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st June

New Positive Cases: 2957

In quarantine: 1698

Local contacts: 1259

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 110 Balasore: 247 Bargarh: 41 Bhadrak: 192 Balangir: 37 Boudh: 47 Cuttack: 272 Deogarh: 10 Dhenkanal: 42 Gajapati: 24 Ganjam: 18 Jagatsinghpur: 103 Jajpur: 260 Jharsuguda: 3 Kalahandi: 38 Kandhamal: 51 Kendrapada: 116 Keonjhar: 57 Khurda: 408 Koraput: 60 Malkangiri: 56 Mayurbhanj: 135 Nawarangpur: 45 Nayagarh: 112 Nuapada: 10 Puri: 219 Rayagada: 63 Sambalpur: 28 Sonepur: 25 Sundargarh: 58 State Pool: 70

New recovery: 4587

Cumulative tested: 13217807

Positive: 883490

Recovered: 844801

Active cases: 34965