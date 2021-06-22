Odisha: Soenpur District Reports 25 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Soenpur District Reports 25 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,957 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st June

New Positive Cases: 2957

In quarantine: 1698

Local contacts: 1259

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 110
  2. Balasore: 247
  3. Bargarh: 41
  4. Bhadrak: 192
  5. Balangir: 37
  6. Boudh: 47
  7. Cuttack: 272
  8. Deogarh: 10
  9. Dhenkanal: 42
  10. Gajapati: 24
  11. Ganjam: 18
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 103
  13. Jajpur: 260
  14. Jharsuguda: 3
  15. Kalahandi: 38
  16. Kandhamal: 51
  17. Kendrapada: 116
  18. Keonjhar: 57
  19. Khurda: 408
  20. Koraput: 60
  21. Malkangiri: 56
  22. Mayurbhanj: 135
  23. Nawarangpur: 45
  24. Nayagarh: 112
  25. Nuapada: 10
  26. Puri: 219
  27. Rayagada: 63
  28. Sambalpur: 28
  29. Sonepur: 25
  30. Sundargarh: 58
  31. State Pool: 70

New recovery: 4587

Cumulative tested: 13217807

Positive: 883490

Recovered: 844801

Active cases: 34965

 

 

 

