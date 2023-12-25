BhubaneswarSports

 Odisha Rugby Boys & Girls Teams Storms into the finals of National School Games

Bhubaneswar: The 67TH NATIONAL SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL & RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-24 is organized by Directorate Of Secondary Education, Govt. of Odisha in collaboration with KIIT & KISS from 22nd – 26th December 2023 at KIIT-KISS premises.

Under the able leadership & guidance of Sj. Sushanta Kumar Dash, IAS, Director Secondary Education, Odisha-cum-Chairman, OSSSA; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS; Sj. Sapan Kumar Jena, Joint Director -cum-Secretary-OSSSA, DSE (O); Sj. Kailash Chandra Pradhan, Joint Director, Physical Education; Mr. Rudrakesh Jena, Deputy Director Sports, KISS and all the deployed DPEOs of Odisha & National Referees of Rugby & Volleyball, today’s matches were successfully completed.

In the Semi Finals today the Odisha Rugby Girls Team beat Tamil Nadu by a score of 15:0 and the Boys Team beat Delhi by a score of 15:0. The teams will meet the Bihar Boys & Girls Teams in the finals tomorrow.

All the players & officials from different schools thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championships.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the Odisha Rugby Teams on qualifying for the finals and wished them good luck for tomorrow’s finals.

