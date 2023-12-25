Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved  creation of a dedicated Special Security Battalion for providing full proof security to Srimandir

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved creation of a dedicated Special Security Battalion comprising around 1200 personnel for providing full proof security to Srimandir, crowd management and devotee facilitation.

The decision was taken on basis of the feedback given by Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian following discussions with all stakeholders.

The new battalion would have the primary responsibility of providing full-proof security to the temple, will be specially trained for better crowd management and to ensure hassle-free & orderly darshan by devotees. The Special Security Battalion would have around 1,190 personnel, and would be placed under the command and control of the Superintendent of Police, Puri.