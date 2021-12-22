Odisha: Rose Garden opens at Nilakantha Nodal U P S school, Dalakasoti village

Bhubaneswar: Rose Garden opens at Nilakantha Nodal U P S school, Dalakasoti village, Balipatna Block of Khruda district. Mr. Ratnakar Behera, Head Master of Nilakantha Nodal U P S school organised the program.

Mr. Ratnakar Behera, Head Master of school said Rose Garden has 25 types of roses with many of them being rare species. He said that the garden will be first of its type in entire Block. There are 25 types of roses in definite pattern and landscape which will make the garden look beautiful. All 25 varieties have fragrance. Total 45 rose plant planted the garden.

Rose plants and different sapling like Swarna Champa, Rudrakshya , Bottle Brush, Bakul, Bougainvillea donated by the Benudhar Parida. He said different varieties of plants in the school premises will help children gain knowledge about them.

Sailesh Behera, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Ranjan Kumar Parida, Pranya Ranjan Parida, Dipankar Piyush Pritam Nayak and other from the village particiapted in the program.