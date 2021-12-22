Axis Bank offers ‘Axis Republic’ to Maharashtra Forest Department

Nagpur: Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Forest Department, offering ‘Axis Republic’, a salary account specially designed to provide banking services to the protectors of nature.

The signing ceremony was held at the Maharashtra Forest Department Office, Civil Lines in Nagpur. The Maharashtra Forest Department was represented by Deputy Conservator of Forest (HRM) and Axis Bank was represented by Mr. Lalit Chopra, Executive Vice President, Regional Branch Banking Head – West.

This special salary account will offer numerous benefits to the forest department personnel, which will help them meet their financial needs and aspirations:

· Personal Accidental cover up to Rs. 40 lakhs* to all forest department personnel

· Education grant up to Rs. 8 lakhs for the children

· Total Permanent Disability cover up to Rs. 40 lakhs*

· 15/30 Lakhs* health insurance top-up for entire family at Rs. 1999/2499

· 12 EMIs off*on regular payments of EMIs on Home Loan and Preferential rates on Personal & Auto Loans

On the occasion, Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive and Head – Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities & Products, Axis Bank said, “At Axis Bank, we are fully committed to support and safeguard the financial interests of our government officials, who are relentlessly working towards the greater good of the society. It gives us immense pleasure to serve the Forest Department personnel who have devoted their lives to restoring and maintaining the environment and wild life, thereby ensuring a better tomorrow for all of us.’’