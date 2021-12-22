Hyderabad up against East Bengal next; Manolo’s men look to get back to winning ways on Thursday

Goa: After a high-octane clash against FC Goa at the weekend, Hyderabad FC are back in action in the Indian Super League when they take on Manolo Diaz’s SC East Bengal in yet another testing encounter, in a home game at Bambolim, this Thursday.

Currently 3rd in the league table, HFC are on a 5-match unbeaten streak and will look to build on their momentum when they face the Red and Gold Brigade who have not been in the best of form this season.

Struggling at the bottom of the points table, East Bengal have picked up just three points in their seven games and are fresh from a 2-0 loss to NorthEast United in the last game.

However, HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez believes that like every game, this will be a difficult one for his side. “Every team in the Indian Super League is strong and it is not going to be an easy game for us. We’ve seen in the last couple of games that every team can beat the other and we are fully focused on our job,” said Manolo.

“It is true that they are not at their best in this moment but their three draws have been against teams playing well. They have some really good players and we have to be fully focused on our game,” the Spaniard added.

Hyderabad played out an exciting game against FC Goa on Saturday where both teams shared a point each. But the unbeaten run leaves HFC just four points adrift of the top of the table and they have a chance to close that gap on Thursday.

The likes of Juanan, Chinglensana Konsham, Akash Mishra along with Laxmikant Kattimani have all been in fine form while Joel Chianese and Nikhil Poojary were involved in the goal against the Gaurs, which will give them plenty of confidence ahead of this game.

Bart Ogbeche, with five goals in six games, still remains atop of the goalscoring charts in the ISL and will look to add to it on Thursday.

However, Hyderabad FC have the likes of Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary on the sidelines, and will be without the attacking duo for this clash.

East Bengal have Antonio Perosevic suspended for this game after the red card he picked up against the Highlanders and will be a big miss for the visitors.

Speaking about his side’s approach to the game, Manolo Marquez said, “It is another important game and we want to win. We don’t think about East Bengal being in the last place or anything. We have to play with our style and do our best.”

The game kicks off at 7:30 pm on Thursday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.