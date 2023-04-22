Odisha resolves to make state a global skilling hub; 3-day Odisha Skill Conclave concludes with 24 MoUs

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Skill Conclave 2023, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister, Mr. Naveen Patnaik on Thursday concluded successfully today. The CM in his inaugural address called for enhanced cooperation between centre and states in new-age tech skilling in the country. “Odisha has kept a budgetary provision of Rs. 100 crores for this year for the new scheme Nua Odisha to train the youth in future technologies like cloud computing, artificial technology, data sciences, and other futuristic knowledge,” he stated.

The Chief Minister added that Odisha is devoted to the cause of skilling and that the state has launched initiatives such as Mission Shakti for transforming the lives of 70 lakh women and supporting them become entrepreneurs.

“Country is going through significant transformation, rapid technological advancements and changing job markets have made it imperative for us to invest in our human capital and equip our younger generation with the skill they need to succeed in the 21st century,” said Mr Patnaik on the first day of the conclave.

Mr. Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha said that the Government of Odisha has always been keen to partner with industries with modern and future technologies and make them affirmative in the process. He further added that Odisha has made great strides in the skill sector because of various prudent and proactive interventions by the government.

The event was graced by various dignitaries including Mr. Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Government of Odisha, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary & Chief Development Commissioner, Department of General Administration and Public Grievance, Government of Odisha and Ms. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha besides othergovernment officials.

During the 3-day conclave, 24 MoUs were exchanged between the Government of Odisha and renowned organisations including ITE Education Services- Singapore, Schneider Electric Foundation, Philips Machine Tools, Mitutoyo South Asia,Drone Federation of India, Festo, Coursera, ISB among others.

Some of the key topics that were discussed during the3-day conclave include diversity and inclusion, sector specific skilling, importance of internships and apprenticeship, role of up-and-coming technologies such as AI, robotics, etc. The discussions also revolved around the growing importance of gender empowerment and equality in skilling, and role of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Experts across sectors such as energy, education, infrastructure, oil & gas, technology, among others came together to showcase the avenues for employment. Additionally corporate representatives from TATA, Larsen & Tubro, Bharat Petroleum, Schindler, Maruti Suzuki, among others highlighted the key areas that ensure employability for skilled workforce.

Students and experts from Singapore participated in the event with fervour to deepen the relationship with the state and ensure bilateral employment opportunities. Overall, the 3-day event saw participation from close to 2000 students, 360teachers, 60 role models, 25 students from Singapore and 100 high level dignitaries including speakers across sectors. Patha Pranta Utsav was held near Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar on Day-2 of the conclave.

The conclave was hosted by the Government of Odisha, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI).