Odisha reports 662 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 662 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 25th July

New Positive Cases: 662

Of which 0-18 years: 104

In quarantine: 387

Local contacts: 275

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 9

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 38

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Gajapati: 5

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 10

12. Jajpur: 8

13. Jharsuguda: 4

14. Kalahandi: 12

15. Kandhamal: 9

16. Kendrapada: 3

17. Khurda: 152

18. Koraput: 15

19. Mayurbhanj: 78

20. Nawarangpur: 6

21. Nayagarh: 12

22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 6

24. Rayagada: 11

25. Sambalpur: 48

26. Sonepur: 13

27. Sundargarh: 142

28. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 1006

Cumulative tested: 32536968

Positive: 1307911

Recovered: 1291669

Active cases: 7054