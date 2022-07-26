Odisha reports 662 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 662 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 25th July
New Positive Cases: 662
Of which 0-18 years: 104
In quarantine: 387
Local contacts: 275
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 13
5. Balangir: 9
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 38
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 10
12. Jajpur: 8
13. Jharsuguda: 4
14. Kalahandi: 12
15. Kandhamal: 9
16. Kendrapada: 3
17. Khurda: 152
18. Koraput: 15
19. Mayurbhanj: 78
20. Nawarangpur: 6
21. Nayagarh: 12
22. Nuapada: 11
23. Puri: 6
24. Rayagada: 11
25. Sambalpur: 48
26. Sonepur: 13
27. Sundargarh: 142
28. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 1006
Cumulative tested: 32536968
Positive: 1307911
Recovered: 1291669
Active cases: 7054