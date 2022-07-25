Ashok Leyland launches New AVTR 4220 and AVTR 4420 – 4×2 Tractors

Chennai: Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today, announced the launch of AVTR 4220 with 41.5T GCW and AVTR 4420 with 43.5T GCW in 4×2 Tractor segment. With this launch, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to offer tractors with 41.5T and 43.5T GCW in two-axle configuration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “The modular platform of Ashok Leyland enables us to deliver custom-tailored products to cater the needs of every customer. The high GCW of AVTR 4220 and 4420 tractors permits customers to carry denser loads, thus delivering superior fuel efficiency and better TCO advantage. The launch of these new AVTR models is another testimony of our philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet – Hamari Jeet’. We will continue our journey of innovation with new models to meet the emerging demands of our customers.”

Salient features of this new truck range:

• Proven H6 Engine – 6-cylinder engine with i-Gen6 technology

• GCW options of 41.5T and 43.5T with suitable 2 axle trailer.

• Higher fluid efficiency and lower DEF consumption.

• Optimised for Indian operating conditions

• Cabin Options – Cowl, M Cabin, U Cabin and N Cabin (Sleeper Cabins)