Odisha reports 565 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 565 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1025874. Khordha district registered the Highest of 256 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 61 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 28th September
New Positive Cases: 565
Of which 0-18 years: 63
In quarantine: 328
Local contacts: 237
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 28
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 4
6. Cuttack: 61
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 20
11. Jajpur: 28
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 3
14. Kandhamal: 5
15. Kendrapada: 4
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 256
18. Koraput: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 26
20. Nayagarh: 2
21. Nuapada: 3
22. Puri: 12
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 11
25. Sundargarh: 6
26. State Pool: 56
New recoveries: 634
Cumulative tested: 19900532
Positive: 1025874
Recovered: 1012116
Active cases: 5513