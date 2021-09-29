Odisha reports 565 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 565 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1025874. Khordha district registered the Highest of 256 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 61 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 28th September

New Positive Cases: 565

Of which 0-18 years: 63

In quarantine: 328

Local contacts: 237

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 4

6. Cuttack: 61

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 20

11. Jajpur: 28

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 3

14. Kandhamal: 5

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 256

18. Koraput: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 26

20. Nayagarh: 2

21. Nuapada: 3

22. Puri: 12

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 11

25. Sundargarh: 6

26. State Pool: 56

New recoveries: 634

Cumulative tested: 19900532

Positive: 1025874

Recovered: 1012116

Active cases: 5513