Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 Tracked Harvester to enable best-in-class acreage for farmers in Odisha this Harvest season

· Loaded with new features the Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 offers enhanced durability, performance and operator comfort

· Designed and developed for paddy harvest with world-class tracked solutions for tough soil conditions

· Aims to improve farmer earnings with best-in-class equipment and a powerful fuel effecient 72 HP engine

Bhubaneswar : The new Swaraj Pro Combine 7060, a tracked Harvester by Swaraj, will offer paddy farmers in Orissa with enhanced productivity, performance and ease of operation, while maximizing potential grain yield, for best-in-class acreage.

Fitted with a new paddy cutter bar, the new Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 is also capable of performing efficient cutting of sleeping crop with consistency at comparatively lower costs.

Designed & developed to efficiently harvest paddy and soyabean the new combine harvester by Swaraj will enable reaping, threshing, and winnowing of grains efficiently, with minimal grain loss and breakage.

Engineered to be rugged, powerful and fuel-efficient, the Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 is reliable and is fitted with a 72HP @2300rpm engine. Along with a sturdy low ratio reduction gear box and a low-speed, high torque hydraulic motor for lesser wear & tear, thus guaranteeing a longer product life. With a focus on safety, the harvester also has an overhead guard to prevent electrocution from low-lying electric cables in the field.

Commenting on the offering, Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd. said, “With a very short window for harvesting, and with agriculture increasingly becoming technology intensive, we at Swaraj are pleased to have the Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 made available for the farmers of Orissa, with complete on-ground sales, service and spares support at a time crucial for them. Our new product will ensure maximum productivity, quality and yield, with minimum wastage and product downtime thereby ensuring maximum earnings for the farmer.”

The Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 is sold and serviced via Swaraj’s wide retail and service network across Orissa. The harvester is available at an attractive price with financing available from several banks and finance companies. Apt for wet and soft fields, the Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 is also made available in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana.

The Swaraj Pro Combine 7060 is an addition to Swaraj’s legacy of rugged and reliable harvesters. Having launched its first harvester about four decades ago, today Swaraj is a leader in harvester technology in India with a rich product portfolio of wheeled, tracked and tractor mounted harvesters manufactured and developed in Mohali, Punjab.