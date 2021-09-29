Odisha: Khordha District Reports 256 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 256 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 565 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th September

New Positive Cases: 565

Of which 0-18 years: 63

In quarantine: 328

Local contacts: 237

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 20

11. Jajpur: 28

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 3

14. Kandhamal: 5

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 256

18. Koraput: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 26

20. Nayagarh: 2

21. Nuapada: 3

22. Puri: 12

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 11

25. Sundargarh: 6

26. State Pool: 56

New recoveries: 634

Cumulative tested: 19900532

Positive: 1025874

Recovered: 1012116

Active cases: 5513