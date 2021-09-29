Odisha: Khordha District Reports 256 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 256 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 565 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th September
New Positive Cases: 565
Of which 0-18 years: 63
In quarantine: 328
Local contacts: 237
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 20
11. Jajpur: 28
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 3
14. Kandhamal: 5
15. Kendrapada: 4
16. Keonjhar: 4
17. Khurda: 256
18. Koraput: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 26
20. Nayagarh: 2
21. Nuapada: 3
22. Puri: 12
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 11
25. Sundargarh: 6
26. State Pool: 56
New recoveries: 634
Cumulative tested: 19900532
Positive: 1025874
Recovered: 1012116
Active cases: 5513