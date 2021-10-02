Odisha reports 478 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 478 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1027431. Khordha district registered the Highest of 211 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 57 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st October
New Positive Cases: 478
Of which 0-18 years: 57
In quarantine: 281
Local contacts: 197
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Cuttack: 57
5. Dhenkanal: 12
6. Gajapati: 2
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 29
9. Jajpur: 16
10. Jharsuguda: 7
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kendrapada: 3
13. Keonjhar: 1
14. Khurda: 211
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 13
17. Nayagarh: 2
18. Puri: 14
19. Sambalpur: 12
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 10
22. State Pool: 47
New recoveries: 691
Cumulative tested: 20103496
Positive: 1027431
Recovered: 1013833
Active cases: 5336