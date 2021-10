UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment & Update Centres in 122 cities across country

New Delhi : Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI) has opened 55 Aadhaaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment & Update Centres in 122 cities across the country. These are in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments.

These ASKs which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 70 Lakh residents including Divyang persons.

These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs and upto 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs. These ASKs are operational from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are closed only on public holidays. While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs. 50 is payable for Demographic Updates and Rs.100/- for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates.

The list of 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational in different parts of the country is given below :-

S. NO.

City

Address

1

Agra

2nd Floor, Corporate Park, Block No. 109, Sanjay Place, Agra.

2

Ahemdabad

201&202 , Shail complex, off. C-G. road, opp. Madhusudan house , no navrangpura telephone exchange, b/H girish cold drink , ahmedabad-380009

3

Allahabad

Lower Ground Floor, Vinayak Triveni Tower, Civil Line, Allahabad, UP 211001

4

Amritsar

Vijay Nagar, Batala Road, Amritsar, Punjab 143001

5

Bengaluru

Grand Majestic Mall, #32, 2nd Cross, 6th Main Gandhi Nagar, Near Majestic Central Bustand, Bangalore 560009

6

Bengaluru

H.No. 36, Patalamma Temple Street, Next to Pai Vista Convention Centre, New South End Circle, Bangalore.

7

Bhagalpur

3 rd Floor, PR Tower, Sahay Road, Gumti No. 3, Bhikhanpur, Bhagalpur (Bihar) – 812001

8

Bhopal

lst Floor, Aashima Mall, Danish Nagar, Bawadia Kalan Hoshingabad Road, Bhopal 462026

9

Bhopal

Plot No. 224, Smriti Tower, zone -1, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, MP

10

Chandigarh

Ground Floor, SCO 57-58-59, Sec 17 A, Chandigarh

11

Chennai

1.Ten Square Mall Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, Koyambedu City Chennai

12

Daman

Ground Floor, Navakar Survey No. 502/1, Daman

13

Dehradun

Ground Floor, AD Tower, Khazra No. 261, Mauza Niranjanpur, Pargana Pachwa Doon, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, 248001

14

Dehradun

Kailash Tower, First Floor, Municipal No. 22, Amrit Kaur Road, Dehradun 248001 Uttarakhand

15

Delhi

Centre 1. AksharDham Metro Station Delhi

16

Delhi

Inderlok Metro Station, Inderlok, New Delhi 110 OO9

17

Delhi

1. B1, G2, Mohan Corporative Industrial Estate, Mohan Estate New Delhi

18

Devangere

Vishal Arcade, Upper Ground Floor, 828/1,2,2A,2c,2D, Bank of Baroda Building, Opp Aruna Theatre, P B Road, Davangare, Karnataka 577002

19

Dhanbaad

Ground Floor, Shivam Infra & Housing, Behind SLNT College, LC Road, Hirapur, Dhanbad 826001

20

Dhanbaad

1st Floor Univista Tower, Kola Kusma Road, Near Big Bazar (Ozone Gelleria Mall), Saraidhela, Dhanbad, Jharkhand

21

Ghaziabad

Ground floor ,thapar plaza, NH91, panchwati colony, sector5, daulatpura, gaziabad, up-201009

22

Guwahati

3rd Floor, Surekha Square, Lachit Nagar, Ullubari, Guwahati, Assam

23

Hisar

lst Floor, Metropolis Mall, opp viduyat sadan, Delhi Road, Hisar, Haryana 125005

24

Hubli

JTK Arihant Appliances Pvt. Ltd. 124/1B Classic Enclave, Chitguppi Prk, Club Road, Hubli-580029 Karnataka

25

Hyderabad

Plot No. 17 to 24/D No. 1-908/RC/G-1 to 403, Near Image Hospital, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur

26

Indore

Abhay Prashal/ Khel Prashal, Race Cource Road, Opposite IDA Building, Indore 452001

27

Jaipur

1st Floor, Orbit Mall, Ajmer Road, Civil Lines Metro Station, Jaipur, Rajasthan

28

Jammu

Ground Floor, Chanderbagha Muncipal Community Center, Tribal Tillo Area, Jammu 180016

29

Jodhpur

Shop No. SF-15 to 18, 2nd Floor, Royal Ansal Plaza, Court Road, Jodhpur- 342001

30

Kochi

Ground Floor, Chakos Chambers Pipelines Junction, NH Bypass Civil Line Road, Palarivattom, Kochi, Kerala

31

Kolkata

2nd Floor, Webel IT Park, Ankurhati, PO: Makardah;Howrah- 711409, Kolkata, West Bengal

32

Kolkata

ASYST Park, 37/1, GN Block, Sector-V, Bidhanagar, Kolkata, WB-91

33

Kota

2nd Floor, Aakash Mall, Kota Airport Area, Gumanpura, Kota Rajasthan

34

Krishna Nagar (Nadia)

Ground Floor, Webel IT Park, Jahangirpur Mouza/villge under Deypara Gram Panchayat, Krishnanagar – I Subdivision, Nadia-741101, West Bengal

35

Lucknow

Ratan Square, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Lalbagh, Lucknow, UP.

36

Malda

Ground Floor, DRDC Building,

Malda – 732101

37

Meerut

Ground Floor, 313, Delhi Road, Near Union Bank of India, Meerut City, UP

38

Mumbai

Ground Floor, G-06, NIBR Corporate Park, 1 Aerocity, Safedpul, Sakinaka, Mumbai

39

Mysore

No. 25, First Floor, Kamakshi Hospital Road, Kuvempunagara North, Saraswathipuram, Mysore 09.

40

Mysore

House No. 532, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, New Kalidasa Road, Mysore, Karnataka

41

Nagpur

Ground Floor, Bilquis Plaza, Passport Office Building, Sadiqabad, Mankapur, Nagpur

42

Patna

1st Floor, Sai Tower, New Dak Bunglow Road, Near Hotel Utsav

43

Raipur

T-9/10, Shyam Plaza, Pandri Bus Stand, Main Road, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

44

Ranchi

2nd Floor, Right wing, Mangal Tower, Near Kantatoli chowk, Kokar Road, Ranchi

45

Ranchi

4th Floor, Galaxy Mall, Near Piska North, Ratu Road, Ranchi, Jharkhand

46

Shillong

First Floor, House No. 24, Rynjah Pohkse, Rynjah Market, Opp Rynjah Dispensary, Shillong 793006

47

Shimla

C.K. Mall, ISBT Tutikandi, Tutikandi, Shimla, Himachal pradesh 171OO4

48

Silchar

Ground Floor, Birendra Bhavan, Vivekananda Road, Silchar (Assam)

49

Siliguri

Rajami Bagan (North), Beside hill cart road, H C Road Silliguri 734001

50

Silvasa

Ground Floor, Shradha Complex, Near HDFC Bank Silvasa

51

Surat

Shop No. G 7&8, Ground Floor, Galaxy Enclave, Near Galaxy Circle, Pal, Adajan, Surat

52

Varanasi

2nd Floor, Neelambar, D-63/7, C4, mahmoorganj, Varanasi – 221010

53

Vijaywada

39-10-7, opp Municipal water Tank, Labbipet, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

54

vizag

3rd Floor,Grand Palace, Lane 1, Dwarka Nagar, Vishakhapatnam

55

Warangal

Kandakatla Gateway, KU Cross Road, Naimnagar, Warrangal

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner.

As these centers are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity and also Divyang friendly.