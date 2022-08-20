Odisha reports 320 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 320 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 19th August
New Positive Cases: 320
Of which 0-18 years: 41
In quarantine: 187
Local contacts: 133
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 13
6. Boudh: 17
7. Cuttack: 14
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 6
12. Jajpur: 5
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 33
15. Kandhamal: 9
16. Kendrapada: 4
17. Keonjhar: 4
18. Khurda: 49
19. Koraput: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 12
21. Nawarangpur: 8
22. Nayagarh: 2
23. Nuapada: 11
24. Puri: 3
25. Sambalpur: 24
26. Sonepur: 7
27. Sundargarh: 45
28. State Pool: 11
New recoveries: 452
Cumulative tested: 33004657
Positive: 1324774
Recovered: 1312901
Active cases: 2658