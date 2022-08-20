Odisha reports 320 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 320 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 19th August

New Positive Cases: 320

Of which 0-18 years: 41

In quarantine: 187

Local contacts: 133

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 17

7. Cuttack: 14

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Gajapati: 5

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 6

12. Jajpur: 5

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kalahandi: 33

15. Kandhamal: 9

16. Kendrapada: 4

17. Keonjhar: 4

18. Khurda: 49

19. Koraput: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 12

21. Nawarangpur: 8

22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 11

24. Puri: 3

25. Sambalpur: 24

26. Sonepur: 7

27. Sundargarh: 45

28. State Pool: 11

New recoveries: 452

Cumulative tested: 33004657

Positive: 1324774

Recovered: 1312901

Active cases: 2658