New Delhi : In a big breaking, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma disburses Rs 119.10 crores as flood rehabilitation fund through direct benefit transfer to 2,04,348 families whose houses were fully or partially damaged in the recent flood.

CM said, ” We will disburse an amount of Rs 119.10 crores as flood rehabilitation fund through direct benefit transfer to those affected. Till now, 180 people across 34 districts have lost their lives due to floods & 19 people have died in landslides.”

Our assessment of infrastructure damage is underway and we will start infrastructure rebuilding works from September this year, he added.