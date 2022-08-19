NTPC captures its first CO2 from Flue Gas Steam at NTPC Vindhyachal

New Delhi : As part of its commitment towards Net Zero by 2070, NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power company has captured its first CO2 on 15th August’22 from flue gas stream of 500 MW coal based power plant (Unit-13) at Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station (VSTPS). This plant is designed to capture 20 tons of CO2 every day. This initiative shall pave the way for scaling up CO2 capture technology and ‘Greening the Coal Power Generation’.

At the same location, NTPC is also setting up ‘Green Hydrogen’ Generation Plant which will use ‘Proton Exchange Membrane’ Electrolyzers to produce 2 Tons per day of hydrogen. Subsequently, 20 tons per day of captured CO2 and 2 tons per day of hydrogen shall be utilized to produce 10 Tons per day of ‘Green Methanol’ through a heterogeneous catalytic process.

The integrated CO2 to Methanol Project has been conceived, designed, engineered and awarded by the R&D wing of NTPC i.e NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA) and executed by VSTPS Green Chemical Department in coordination with NETRA.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC is 69454 MW, NTPC expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India’s largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy.