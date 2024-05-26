Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded an overall 74.45 per cent voter turnout (minus postal ballot) in the third phase of voting. Sambalpur registered the highest voter turnout at 79.50 per cent, followed by Keonjhar at 78.97 per cent, Dhenkanal at 78.01 per cent, Cuttack at 71.20 per cent, Puri at 75.43 per cent and Bhubaneswar at 64.49 per cent, informs CEO office.