Bhubaneswar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit Odisha on May 29 and 30 respectively. Kharge will address a meeting in Balasore at 11 am and in Chandbali at 3 pm. Gandhi will attend a meeting at Sanamahitpur in Simulia at 11 am, informs Congress’ Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar.