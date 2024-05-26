Indian Naval Ship Kiltan arrived at Muara, Brunei on 25 May 2024, and was accorded a warm welcome by the Royal Brunei Navy

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan arrived at Muara, Brunei on 25 May 24, and was accorded a warm welcome by the Royal Brunei Navy. The visit is part of Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to South China Sea. This visit is poised to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two maritime nations.

The visit by Indian Naval Ship Kiltan is focused on professional interactions, sports fixtures, social exchanges and community outreach reflecting the shared values of both nations and navies. The visit will conclude with a Maritime Partnership Exercise at sea between the Indian Navy and Royal Brunei Navy. The two navies will undertake tactical evolutions which will bolster interoperability and exchange of best practices.

INS Kiltan is the third of four P28 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvettes indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.