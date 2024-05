New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review response and preparedness for cyclone Remal. Cyclone Remal is to make landfall today, at midnight between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts, as per IMD.

NDRF and Navy personnel are already on ground. Modi Govt, like always, is standing with the people of West Bengal, particularly the affected districts of 24 North/South Parganas and Greater Kolkata region.