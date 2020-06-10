Odisha: Raygada District reports 4 new #COVID19 cases; total count in rises to 7

Raygada: Raygada District reports 4 new COVID19 cases; total count in rises to 7 in the district.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 110 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; total count in the state rises to 3250 . Of new cases detected today, 97 were reported from quarantine centres & 13 local cases.
District-wise figures of new 110 #COVID cases:
Jagatsinghpur: 33
Raygada: 4
Cuttack: 20
Jharsuguda: 1
Khordha: 14
Nayagarh: 4
Bargarh: 2
Bhadrak: 1
Kalahandi: 4
Gajapati: 11
Puri: 7
Bolangir: 1
Kendrapada: 1
Mayurbhanj: 4
Koraput: 1
Keonjhar: 1
Boudh: 1