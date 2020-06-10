Odisha: Nayagarh District reports 4 new #COVID19 cases; total count in rises to 97

Nayagarh: Nayagarh District reports 4 new COVID19 cases; total count in rises to 97 in the district.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 110 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; total count in the state rises to 3250 . Of new cases detected today, 97 were reported from quarantine centres & 13 local cases.

District-wise figures of new 110 #COVID cases:

Jagatsinghpur: 33

Raygada: 4

Cuttack: 20

Jharsuguda: 1

Khordha: 14

Nayagarh: 4

Bargarh: 2

Bhadrak: 1

Kalahandi: 4

Gajapati: 11

Puri: 7

Bolangir: 1

Kendrapada: 1

Mayurbhanj: 4

Koraput: 1

Keonjhar: 1

Boudh: 1

