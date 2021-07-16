Odisha: Puri District Reports 110 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 110 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,070 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th July

New Positive Cases: 2070

In Quarantine: 1195

Local Contacts: 875

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 57

2. Balasore: 176

3. Bargarh: 15

4. Bhadrak: 66

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 319

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 44

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 97

13. Jajpur: 136

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 12

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 56

19. Khurda: 446

20. Koraput: 23

21. Malkangiri: 20

22. Mayurbhanj: 81 23. Nawarangpur: 11 24. Nayagarh: 59 25. Nuapada: 7 26. Puri: 110 27. Rayagada: 18 28. Sambalpur: 16 29. Sonepur: 8 30. Sundargarh: 66 31. State Pool: 85 New recoveries: 2563 Cumulative tested: 14915504 Positive: 949929 Recovered: 923209 Active cases: 21742