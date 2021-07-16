Odisha: Balasore District Reports 176 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 176 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,070 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 15th July
New Positive Cases: 2070
In Quarantine: 1195
Local Contacts: 875
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 57
2. Balasore: 176
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 66
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 319
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 44
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 12
12. Jagatsinghpur: 97
13. Jajpur: 136
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 12
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 56
19. Khurda: 446
20. Koraput: 23
21. Malkangiri: 20
22. Mayurbhanj: 81
23. Nawarangpur: 11
24. Nayagarh: 59
25. Nuapada: 7
26. Puri: 110
27. Rayagada: 18
28. Sambalpur: 16
29. Sonepur: 8
30. Sundargarh: 66
31. State Pool: 85
New recoveries: 2563
Cumulative tested: 14915504
Positive: 949929
Recovered: 923209
Active cases: 21742