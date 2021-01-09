‘Odisha Positive’ organises essay competition on unknown tourist spots of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Positive’ an global organisation of the Odia diaspora worldwide has announced an essay and photo competition of the little known and undiscovered tourist spots of Odisha. The competition is open to all and the idea behind it is to identify new places of tourist interest in Odisha.

The essay or write-up written within a maximum of 500 words may be submitted to the email address [email protected] within 31st January, along with a photograph of the identified place. Cach awards as well as certificates of appreciation will be presented to the contestants of the top three write-ups. Besides, the award winning essays will also be published in the social as well as the print media.

Sanjib Kumar Mohanty, the chairperson of the organisation has requested all to make the competition a grand success. He has expressed the hope that this initiative will lead to discovery of some yet unknown tourist places of Odisha giving a boost to tourism. He also said that the organisation is committed to strengthening the ethos of the Odia community worldwide.

