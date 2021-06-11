Odisha police transports1569 tankers of Liquid Medical Oxygen to 17 states

Bhubaneswar : in this challenging time, Odisha police continues to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen to 17 states and around 1569 tankers have been successfully transported in the last 50 days.

In this regard, Odisha police tweeted, “The drive of Odisha Police for prompt loading, transportation and supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen continues. In last 50 days, 1569 tankers carrying about 29158 MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched under Odisha Police supervision & escort from Odisha to 17 deficit States/UTs.

Besides, a dedicated corridor has been built for prompt and unhindered movement of oxygen trucks and round the clock monitoring is done so as to serve thousands of patients in the country without any delay , said Odisha police.