Himachal Govt. issues new guidelines for the use of the drug Remdesivir

Shimla: The Government of India, Joint monitoring group under the chairmanship of DGHS after reviewing the “Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial” and “Solidarity Trial” conducted by WHO in 30 countries from March 2020 in 405 Hospital has come up with an advisory for rational use of Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment.



While disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the Health Department said that the advisory is being circulated in the field to ensure that the drug is used only in selected moderate/severe hospitalized Covid-19 patients on supplemental oxygen as it is a reserved drug approved under Emergency Use Authorization only.



He said that Physicians have been advised to exercise extreme cautions in using this drug to stop its misuse as this drug has potential to harm, has relatively high cost and has limited availability. He further added that Remdesivir should be advised by a senior specialist/clinical committee directly involved in patient’s care. In case Remdesivir is to be advised/ordered during odd hours it should be done by the duty doctor only after telephonic conversation with the senior specialist.



The order for Remdesivir shall always be written and bear the name, signature and stamp of the concerned doctor. It has also been advised that the hospitals form a Special Drug Committee that shall review the use of Remdesivir periodically, he added. He said that the directions have been sent to procure Remdesivir by the hospitals only and no attendant or relative shall be asked to procure it from the retail market.

