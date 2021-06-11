Film on Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi to mark World Day Against Child Labour by Films Division on 12th June 2021

New Delhi: The World Day Against Child Labour on 12 June, 2021will be observed by Films Division by streaming Satyarthi, a documentary film that highlights the work and contribution of anti child labour crusader and Nobel Peace laureate, Kailash Satyarthi. The film will be streamed on Films Division website and YouTube channel.

“Act now: end child labour!” is the theme of this year’s World Day against Child Labour. It focuses on action taken for Elimination of Child Labour. Continuing with the tradition of disseminating social causes through films, Film Division has helmed a documentary that highlights the contribution of well-known social reformer, Mr. Kailash Satyarthi who is at the vanguard of the global movement to end child slavery and exploitation of children. Through his actions, he had also advocated the universal right of education to children. Satyarthi is co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for initiating crusade against child servitude.

Satyarthi (53 Mins/2019), directed by noted documentary film maker, Pankaj Johar brings alive the stories and changing lives of children, whom the activist and his team had rescued against heavy odds including assaults by perpetrators of the heinous crime of child labour and trafficking.

The film will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ “Documentary of the Week” and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision throughout the day on 12th June, 2021.