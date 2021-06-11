Himachal Pradesh to start new vaccination sessions for 18 – 44 age groups

Shimla: A spokesperson of the Health Department said here today that adequate vaccine have been received by the State to continue the vaccination sessions for 18 – 44 age groups w.e.f. 14th June, 2021.



He said that the sessions for vaccination would be published in Co-WIN portal between 02:30 PM to 03:00 PM two days before the date of vaccination session i.e. 14th June and 17th June, 2021. The session for 14th June 2021 would be published on 12th June and for 17th June it would be published on 15th June, 2021.



He added that 266 vaccination sessions for 14th June and 261 sessions for 17th June, 2021 have been planned across the State. The sessions may be extended till the vaccine exhausts at the planned Covid vaccination centers exclusively for 17th June 2021. He urged all persons desirous persons in the age group of 18-44 years (except the prioritized groups) to book their online appointment after registration on Co-WIN portal/arogya Setu application to get themselves vaccinated.

