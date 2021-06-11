Inauguration of Shree Gundicha Temple at Minnesota in USA on Sunday

Minneapolis: The Newly built Shree Gundicha Temple inside the premises of Hindu Temple at the state of Minnesota in U.S.A. is scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday 13th June 2021 at 10.30 a.m. morning American time. The Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor of Maple Grove Mark Steffenson are going to inaugurate the majestic temple having magnificent stone carvings and other architectural attractions. Apart from the main Shree Gundicha temple at Puri, the Minnesota temple is being considered as the first Shree Gundicha Temple in the entire World.

The 43000 square feet long Hindu Temple was built on 80 acre of land at Maple Grove city in Minnesota in the year 2006. Established and being managed by Hindu Society of Minnesota (HSMN), the huge religious structure has since been recognised as the biggest Hindu Temple in USA. The Governing body of the coveted institution is now headed by the Chairman renowned scientist Dr. Sitakantha Dash and President Pooja Bastodkar. Away from Dr. Dash prominent personalities involved in the establishment and improvement of the temple include Dr. Krishna Saxena, Dr. Sashikant Sane, Byron Byraiah, Mahendra Nath and Punjabhai Patel. The Dieties of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan are being worshipped here and Rath yatra is also being organised annually. A dream project of Chairman Dr. Dash, the Gundicha temple has been constructed with the major contribution of his family.

Over the years being evolved as the prime worshipping place for 50,000 devotees of Minnesota, the Hindu temple is observing its 15th Anniversary on 12th June 2021. The management body of the Temple, HSMN has planned a three days long Grand Festival to celebrate the Annual Day of the main temple and Inauguration of Gundicha Temple. The Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz will be the Chief Guest during the Anniversary celebration on 12th June 2021 at 10.30 a.m. American time. A Souvenir containing the Historical facts of HSMN since its formation in 1978, present activities, future road map and current functional projects will be released by Governor Mr. Walz. Chairman Dr. Dash will honour all the project heads during the occasion. Kanak Dutt will be presented this year’s outstanding service Award. The evening of Twelfth June will witness staging of a colourful cultural Jamboori containing scintillating performances by established and upcoming artists.

The three days long Mega Event is being hosted in a massive manner with the able and active stewardship of HSMN’s Chairman Dr. Sitakantha Das, President , Pooja Bastodkar and 17 members of Planning committee.