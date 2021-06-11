Lactating mothers to be vaccinated as priority group in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: the purpose of vaccination. The responsibility for issuing the certificate to genuine persons shall lie entirely with the signing officers/officials. He further clarified that these groups have been added for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination and shall not accrue any other benefit in favor of the beneficiary.



He said that the premise of including lactating mothers amongst the prioritized group for Covid-19 vaccination has been the anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 in which it has been expected that the paediatric population shall be affected more. The timely vaccination of priority groups shall ensure that the effects of the anticipated third wave will be mitigated. Further it was informed that the priority groups identified by the State including the Health care workers should get themselves vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine latest by 19th June 2021.



The State has vaccinated 1,49,906 of Front Line Workers with first dose and 42,348 of Front Line Workers with second dose till 9th June, 2021.

