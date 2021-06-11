Himachal Govt. clarifies no linkage between 5G and Corona pandemic

Shimla: A Government spokesperson said here today that the claims linking the 5G technology with the Covid-19 pandemic are false and have no scientific evidence or facts to suggest that there is any harmful effect of the 5G services with respect to Covid.
The testing of the 5G network has not yet started anywhere in India. Therefore, the claims that 5G trials or networks are causing Coronavirus in India have no basis and were false.
