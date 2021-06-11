Low pressure likely to hit Odisha coast on June 13

Bhubaneswar : In a fresh development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted today on the basis of model guidance that the low pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coast is likely to cross Odisha coast on June 13.

As per the IMD forecast, “ECMWF and NCUM models are indicating marginal intensification of the low pressure area into a well marked low pressure/ depression during next 24 hours with the system crossing Odisha coast on June 13 and as the system is lying very close to coast and current environmental conditions are favourable for marginal intensification of the system, there is low probability of cyclogenesis (formation of depression) around June 12.”