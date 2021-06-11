Heat Wave Conditions at isolated places are very likely over west Rajasthan during next 24 hours

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

(Dated: 11th June, 2021 Time of Issue: 1600 Hours IST)

Current Temperature Status and Warning for next five days

Yesterday’s Maximum Temperature Scenario:

Heat Wave: – NIL.

Maximum Temperature: – Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C were recorded at most places over West Rajasthan; at many places over East Rajasthan; at a few places over Haryana and at isolated places over Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.3°C was reported at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan).

Today’s Minimum Temperature Scenario:

Warm Night:- Nil.

Minimum Temperature: – Over heat wave expected areas, Minimum temperatures are in the range of 28-32°C over most parts of West Rajasthan.

Minimum temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzzafarabad and isolated over west Rajasthan and above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places

over Himachal Pradesh, few places over east Rajasthan and isolated places over Punjab, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema.

Impact of heat wave and action suggested

Heat wave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g., infants, elderly people with chronic diseases over the heat wave areas specifically over West Rajasthan. Hence people of these regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc.

