Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, a joint team of SOG jawans & Odisha Police have gunned down a senior Naxal cader in Padmapur area of Bargarh, informed DGP Abhay here on Friday.

“A senior Naxal cadre has been gunned down by a joint team of SOG jawans & Odisha Police during an exchange of fire inside a reserve forest in Padampur area of Bargarh. One AK-47 rifle, 3 magazines & many live rounds recovered,” tweeted Odisha DGP Abhay.