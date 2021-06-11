Odisha districts to lash with flood like rainfall as low pressure forms over Northwest Bay of Bengal & Gangetic West Bengal coast

Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar of India Meteorological Department today informed that a low pressure area has been formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coast causing heavy rainfall creating flood like situation across the state.

In this regard Meterological centre tweeted, “Under the influence of cyclonic circulation a low pressure area has formed over Northwest BayofBengal & adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts . It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move west­northwestwards across Odisha.”

Besides, as the rainfall will continue in state till June 15 , orange warning of very heavy rainfall alert has been issued for districts Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurdha, Ganjam, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nayagarh and Angul, as per IMD forecast.

While, Yellow warning of heavy rainfall alert has been issued for districts Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jajpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, it added.