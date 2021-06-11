Odisha government to decide on lockdown restrictions only after Raja festival

Bhubaneswar : Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra informs that any decision related to relaxation in lockdown norms will be made in state only after review of the Covid graph of all the districts and situation created during the Raja festival, here on Friday.

“At present the Covid graph seems to be declining in many areas and situation has been as assumed giving a clear idea that the measures taken by government to combat the scary Covid situation has worked well,”said Mishra.

Besides, even after so much efficient Covid management , the districts like Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh still remains to register high infection rate and therefore testing has been increased in these areas, which also raises concern over complete relation in lockdown norms now will be too early a step , he added.