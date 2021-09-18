Odisha: Paradip based health worker received National Florence Nightingale Award 2020

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatisnghpur: The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind has conferred the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 to a Paradip based health worker Premalata Barik at a virtual ceremony held in NIC Bhubaneswar on September 15.

The award was conferred by President to 51 health care workers and nurses across the country for their selfless dedication and compassion especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the computer-generated function was participated by union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya and state minister Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Premalata Barik was the only awardee from Odisha who received this prestigious award for the year 2020.

Premalata was based from Paradip working as a Lady Health visitor in Nuagada sector controlling four health centres as Atharabanki, Sandhakuda, Nehru bungalow, and Nuagada on the Paradip outskirts since 2015. She had been giving exemplary services, creative and pioneering spirit in the areas of public health and immunization programmes as well as service devoted during the Covid 19 pandemic as a consequence her name was sponsored for the award. .

This prestigious award was instituted by the union health ministry in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services of the health sector and nurses carry Rs 50,000 cash, a certificate, a citation certificate and a medal.

The Jagatsinghpur district administration on Saturday felicitated Premalata Barik after she won this prestigious award, collector S K Mohapatra, CDMO Dr Bijaya Panda, ADMO Dr Basanta Barik, DPM Chakradhar Jena, ADPM Sukanta Pradhan, Premalata’s kin husband Dhruba Charan Mohapatra a scribe from Paradip, daughter Nilima Priyadarshini, grandson Lagnajit Rout were present on the occasion. [Ends]

