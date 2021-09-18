Relief supports to villagers by Adani Foundation

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port is continuously serving society at grass root level at the time of need. Apart from Health, Education, SLD and Infrastructure, the company also performs it’s social responsibility during the time of Natural Calamity. Due to heavy rain in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the last three days many villages in low-lying areas in Bhadrak district have been marooned by floodwater.

Yesterday, a team of Adani Foundation visited the flood affected panchayats and has extended its support to 10 flood affected panchayats (Sohoda, Dehudi, Anandpur, Khadipada, Karada, Dobal, Dalanga, Bayangdihai, Arjunpur & urban area) of Dhamnagar block 0f Bhadrak district.