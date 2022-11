Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, ahead of the Padampur by-election, the Traders’ Union of the Padampur assembly constituency has called for 12-hour bandh in the area protesting raids by GST department on business establishments following the poll.

According to sources, the GST raids followed the Income Tax department’s raids at the residences of three senior BJD workers in Padampur this morning, the three businessmen jointly run a rice meal, petrol pump, trucks and transportation business.