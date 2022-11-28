Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra inaugurates 3T campaign against anemia

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra inaugurated the campaign against anemia for all officers and employees of Lokseba Bhawan today. The campaign termed as 3T (Test, Treat and Talk) was inaugurated in the lawn of Lokseba Bhawan.

Mahapatra directed the concerned Depts to intensify hemoglobin testing and counseling throughout the State. Six stalls for testing of anemic level with awareness materials were set up in lawn of the Lokseba Bhawan. Blood test reports could be given within two minutes.

Anemia Mukta Lakshya Abhiyan (AMLAN) has been launched by the Odisha Govt for the entire State to eradicate anemia from society. Around 55,000 Government and Government aided schools and 74,000 Anganwadis would be the points of service delivery.